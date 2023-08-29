I wrote last week about libraries as safe spaces and used as an example materials and identities within the LGBTQIA+ sphere. I wanted to share another story related to this specific collection.
Many libraries’ collections have stickers on the spine that identify a book as part of a particular collection — mystery, romance, alphabet, fantasy. One such sticker is a rainbow sticker that says LGBTQ on it. The idea behind all of these stickers is to help people who are looking for a book in a certain category find it more easily. However, my concern with the rainbow stickers was that this helpful aspect of the stickers on the spine outweighed the danger and potential harm these stickers could cause.