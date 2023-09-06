Frances McGrath PHOTO

Frances McGrath, Youth Services Librarian at the Willimantic Public Library.

 Contributed Photo

Hello all, I’m starting off this week’s letter with some news. I start this week as the librarian at the Charles H Barrows STEM Academy in North Windham. I’m so excited to work with young readers in a new environment. I’m so excited to show them how relevant and important reading skills are.

I know that the first few grades are known as “learn to read” years and then the next ones are”read to learn” years and I can’t wait to be a part of every step of the process. I think that in both those crucial stages you have to show young readers why they need to read and do it with relative ease.

