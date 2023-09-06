Hello all, I’m starting off this week’s letter with some news. I start this week as the librarian at the Charles H Barrows STEM Academy in North Windham. I’m so excited to work with young readers in a new environment. I’m so excited to show them how relevant and important reading skills are.
I know that the first few grades are known as “learn to read” years and then the next ones are”read to learn” years and I can’t wait to be a part of every step of the process. I think that in both those crucial stages you have to show young readers why they need to read and do it with relative ease.
So I plan to work to build relevancy. I want them, when they walk through the library, to say, “oh! We’re learning about that in my science classroom!” And, as we’ve discussed, that can be fiction or nonfiction, all kinds of books about sea turtles or whatever it is they’re learning about or passionate about.
I’m also excited to demonstrate the usefulness of the library as a resource. I feel that if we can build strong readers at school we can create a stronger reading community and a stronger community as a whole, and if I can make just a few more young readers understand that I will count myself a success.
But if they don’t see me or my library as a resource they will have a harder time building those fast reading skills that help so much in more advanced school years.
So I need to take all that I’ve learned at the Willimantic public library, which was so much, about reading and community and young readers and building a passion and excitement for reading, and bring it all to Barrows. I hope that this will prove to be another way for me to serve my community and especially in particular my community of young readers. I’ll miss being in the thick of things on Main Street, but I can’t wait to work with students and really demonstrate the library as a resource to a captive audience!