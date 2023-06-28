I want to talk about the library world once a month in my Letter From the Library, and I figured I might as well address the biggest issue in the library world today right up front, right away.
Book bans are everywhere; there’s no doubt about it. But what does it mean, and who does it hurt to ban a book?
I went to a wedding this weekend and every time my job came up the question immediately after was book bans. I joked every time that they’d wish they hadn’t asked, because they were about to receive a lecture. Because that’s the truth – how can something this complicated be boiled down to a catchphrase or two? The complexity of the book as a thing in the world, on the shelf, in the hands of a young reader, is too big for a catchphrase.
What we as adults and as the ones “banning” books (whatever that looks like – from silent bans [check them out without any intention of returning them to the shelf] to vocally questioning what young people are reading to advocating for the removal of books from shelves and from reading lists) need to understand is the lives of these young readers are nothing like the lives we lived.
That’s fine, that’s how the world works. But these issues we “don’t think kids are ready for?” They’re dealing with, regularly, constantly, whether they’re ready or not, choosing or not. So why not provide them with the tools to handle these issues as they come up, so they can handle them with more and better information from what they’ll find from friends or the wilds of the internet?
What is more reliable than a book, judgment free, that allows you to explore these worlds of characters who may in fact be like you, or your friend, or your parent, or just someone you’re wondering about?
As Pride month comes to a close, and we revisit the most often banned titles (like Genderqueer, an amazing graphic novel for adolescent readers) it is our job to be so grateful that books exist that can reflect the lives that these young people live now.
Mirrors, windows and sliding glass doors.
But much more on all of that, again and again, to be sure.