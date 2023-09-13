Frances McGrath PHOTO

Frances McGrath, Youth Services Librarian at the Willimantic Public Library.

 Contributed Photo

It’s wild to be in a school filled with young people born long after 9/11, years after war, years into wars. I know that this seems like I bring everything back to books, but 9/11 is one of those fascinating examples of such a massive shift in the world, in our world, that young people need some context for.

The anniversary of 9/11 can mean a lot to them especially if we put the day into context for them. And literature, written from the point of view of young people, can be a great way to create that context.

