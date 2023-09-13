It’s wild to be in a school filled with young people born long after 9/11, years after war, years into wars. I know that this seems like I bring everything back to books, but 9/11 is one of those fascinating examples of such a massive shift in the world, in our world, that young people need some context for.
The anniversary of 9/11 can mean a lot to them especially if we put the day into context for them. And literature, written from the point of view of young people, can be a great way to create that context.
There is a series called I Survived… that kids love. They fly through them, always checking the shelves for the latest installment.
And there is an I Survived… the Attacks of September 11th, 2001. I will admit I felt strange when I saw the book, because I was concerned that it might trivialize that day by making it into sensationalist disaster fiction. But then I helped a few more young patrons and realized that the readers of that novel were born around a decade after the actual events. So while I first thought it could be sensationalist, I’ve realized that perhaps it’s in fact creating context that these young people may need.
It’s also interesting to see the stories for young people by and about Arab-Americans, about life around and after 9/11. Because that’s another set of stories for which we all need context.
There has been an indelible shift in the way that many white Americans view anyone and everyone from the Middle East. Those are stories that we need to read, too. That’s context we need, too. Not just of the day itself, but of all the different kinds of aftermath we faced.
There were multiple tragedies beyond the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. And to read about and understand that through literature is a perfect way to answer questions you perhaps didn’t know you had. It provides a safe space to start that conversation, and to have that conversation.