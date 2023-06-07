My first letter of each month will be about a book. Being Pride Month, I wanted to pick something with that theme of freedom, of being fully yourself and embracing all that means.
Julián is a Mermaid and “Julián at the Wedding,” written and illustrated by Jessica Love, demonstrate this celebration. The books center around Julián. This pair of picture books are deceptively simple, without a lot of text or complex plot. However, there is so much beauty and complexity in the pages, so much worth and value in them beyond what is in the text, so much to notice on a fourth or fifth reading and appreciate.