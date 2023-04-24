The Andover Friends of the Library is coordinating its annual auction set for May.
Local businesses and individuals with donations of goods and services can contact the Friends group. The auction is the organization’s largest fundraiser each year to provide programs and materials to the library.
The auction is set for May 19th in the community room of the Andover Town Hall, located at 17 School Road. A preview will be held at 6 p.m., with the auction starting at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will also be sold.
For more information about donating to the auction, call the main desk at 860.742.7428.