WINDHAM — The town will celebrate its history during “Windham’s Living History” in Windham Center on Sunday.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various sites throughout Windham Center.
The following activities will be held all day at the green: 6th Connecticut Regiment Encampment; visiting the historic Dr. Chester Hunt’s office; display of Windham and local artifacts at the green; tours of the Windham Center Church from noon to 3 p.m.; and tours of the Windham Free Library building, which was built circa 1832.
Members of Windham Historic Preservation Inc. will provide information, sell merchandise and have bottled water at the Windham Green.
People can tour the Windham Inn or watch a presentation from the Eastern Connecticut Paranormal Association about investigative findings at the Windham Inn in that building. The Windham Inn is at 4 Scotland Rd.
There will be an American Disability Act-accessible porta potty and washing station at the inn, as well as self-guided tour maps.
Local historian Bev York will hold a “Fireside History Chat” with colonels Elderkin and Dyer, famous former residents of Windham, at 2 p.m. at the Windham Inn.
Parking will be available in the following locations: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 27 Plains Rd., post office at 6 Scotland Rd., and The Windham Inn at 4 Scotland Rd.