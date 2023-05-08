WILLIMANTIC — More than 100 Eastern Connecticut State University students completed internships this spring 2023 semester.
Among the students were:
Sara Green of Coventry, a senior majoring in English, who interned with Windham Technical School teaching grades 9 and 10.
“I began student teaching practicum by filling the role of a clinical student in observation, which precedes the pre-student teaching experience,” Green said.
Autumn Szucs of Lebanon, a junior majoring in Communication, who interned with the marketing department at Mohegan Sun.
“I wanted to dive deeper into marketing for my internship, as well as advertising. Mohegan is a busy and successful place of business. I thought this would be a great place to dive in and see the works of both marketing and special events,” Szucs said.
Kit Andersen of Storrs Mansfield, a senior majoring in Social Work, who interned with Tolland Public Schools.
“I pursued a high school social work position because I want to purse social work in the secondary education setting long term for my career,” Andersen said.
Emily Tartsinis of Windham, a senior majoring in Social Work, who interned with the Joshua Center in Mansfield.
Stacie Digby of Mansfield Center, a senior majoring in Social Work, who interned with United Services.
Kelly Ayen of Hebron, a senior majoring in Social Work, who interned with Horace W. Porter School.
“I pursued this particular internship because the student clients have a diverse range of age spreading from K-8th grade gifting me an experience with clients from both elementary and middle school cohorts,” Ayen said.
Oralee Collazo Ramos of Mansfield Center, a senior majoring in Social Work, who interned with North Windham Elementary School.
“This internship assisted in the development of new skills not learned through the textbook or lectures that I can apply to when I am officially out in the field. School social work is one of the careers I am interested in, and this placement allowed me to work alongside some great school social workers and children in kindergarten to the fifth grade,” Collazo Ramos said.
Tyler Hood of Coventry, a senior majoring in Criminology, who interned with the Second Chance Re-Entry Initiative Program (SCRIP) in Hartford.
“SCRIP is a program within the sociology community that reinforces the idea of successfully re-entering former incarcerated and marginalized individuals with trauma back into society. This internship was pursued because I have a passion for assisting others in becoming successful,” Hood said.
Abigail Beauregard of North Windham, a sophomore majoring in Art, who interned with The library archives and special collections with the Arnold Prince collection.
“I pursued this internship because I’m an art history student who is interested in pursuing archives as a career path and I wanted experience,” Beauregard said.