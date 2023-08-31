WINDHAM — A mix of emotions filled students, staff and town officials, as they all gathered at Windham High School Thursday morning for the first day of the new school year.
Tom DeVivo, a 1979 graduate of Windham High School, recalled feeling a range of emotions on the first day of school back when he was a student.
“I remember feeling some fear as well as excitement about the future,” he said.
In an effort to ease some of the first day jitters and kick off the school year on a positive note, members of the Windham Town Council, as well as DeVivo, greeted students at Windham High Thursday.
While greeting students at the high school, Windham Town Council Member Susan Hunter remembered looking forward to her first days of each school year in high school.
Read the full story in the Friday print or e edition of the Chronicle