Another class in logging safety will be held at the Goodwin State Forest in Hampton.
“The Game of Logging” is taught by forester Bill Girard of Girard Custom Cut Hardwood, who will discuss and demonstrate chainsaw safety, cutting techniques, productivity, and conservation. All participants will receive hands-on training and should bring their own chainsaws and safety gear, including chaps, goggles, ear protections, and hard hats, as well as lunches and water. The class is held mostly out of doors.