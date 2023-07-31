Chaplin Senior Center - close

Chaplin Senior Center.

 Chad LeBaron | Staff

CHAPLIN — The Chaplin Senior Center will offer meals twice a week to local senior citizens, with one of the meals a special summertime potluck picnic.

The picnic will take place on August 28, with hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks supplied by the senior center. Attendees should sign up with the side dish they plan on bringing. The meal will be held on the grounds of the center, under a tent, unless it rains, in which case it will be moved to the community room. The event starts at 11:45 a.m. with music by local legend Bruce John. There is no charge to attend, but registration must be made by August 24.

