CHAPLIN — The Chaplin Senior Center will offer meals twice a week to local senior citizens, with one of the meals a special summertime potluck picnic.
The picnic will take place on August 28, with hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks supplied by the senior center. Attendees should sign up with the side dish they plan on bringing. The meal will be held on the grounds of the center, under a tent, unless it rains, in which case it will be moved to the community room. The event starts at 11:45 a.m. with music by local legend Bruce John. There is no charge to attend, but registration must be made by August 24.
All of the other meals cost $5 for members of the senior center and $8 for non-members, and are available every Monday and Wednesday. Diners have the choice to eat the center at noon, with an option to participate in the day’s programming as well, or to pick up their meals to go curbside between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.
The August 2 menu is pizza with a choice of hamburger, pepperoni or vegetable toppings, along with cole slaw and potato chips. Programs that day include an educational forum on Tick-Borne Disease Prevention presented by the Eastern Highlands Health District at 11:30 a.m., and pickleball games from 9 a.m. to noon.
The August 7 meal will be chicken salad, potato salad and fruit salad with rolls. The day’s programs include morning pickleball games, Wii bowling at 10 a.m. and yoga at 11 a.m.
August 9 will feature baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and rolls. Available programs include pickleball and bingo games.
The August 14 option is grilled chicken sandwiches with macaroni salad and lemon bars. There will also be exercise sessions and games in the morning.
On August 16, grilled pork chops, seasoned noodles, vegetables and applesauce will be served. Pickleball games start at 9 a.m. and bingo games start at 9:45 a.m.
The August 21 lunch is grilled kielbasa with onions and peppers, with cole slaw. Exercise programs and tournaments begin at 9 a.m.
On August 23, the meal will be grilled salmon, roasted potatoes, vegetables, rolls and lemon meringue pie. Pickleball tournaments and bingo games will be held in the morning.
The offering on August 30 will be stuffed shells with fresh tomato sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread and brownies. Tournaments and games will start at 9 a.m.
All Monday meals must be reserved by the previous Thursday, and all Wednesday lunches must be ordered by the previous Monday. For more information, or to place orders, call the senior center at 860.455.1327.
The center is located at 132 Chaplin Street.