LEBANON — To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lyman Memorial High School this school year, T-shirts were made that read “It took 100 years to have a graduating class like this.”
“That saying made me laugh at first,” Lebanon Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Gonzalez said at Lyman’s graduation at the high school Tuesday night. “But as the year has gone on, that statement proved to be true. This is a special group that sits on the stage tonight being celebrated for their accomplishments as Lebanon learners.”