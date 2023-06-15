LEBANON — Sadie Boothroyd, the salutatorian for Lyman Memorial High School’s Class of 2023, said the biggest lesson she learned in high school was to be herself.
“I was pretty shy and quiet when I first got to Lyman and that changed a lot over the last four years,” she said. “Stepping out of my comfort zone was another thing that was really big for me. I had to do a lot of public speaking, which I was really scared of and I got better at it. Performing in front of crowds was scary at first, but I got better at that.”
During her time at Lyman, Boothroyd was heavily involved on campus.
She was a member of Lyman’s Future Farmers of America chapter during all four of her years in high school, serving in a number of roles, including secretary, president and reporter.
Boothroyd said her most fun memories at Lyman came from playing the drums in concerts as a member of the school’s contemporary ensemble.
“I enjoyed getting to hang out with a bunch of people who are interested in the same kind of music as I was,” she said. “I enjoyed being able to perform in front of people and being able to put on a show for a crowd.”
Throughout her time in high school, Boothroyd said her mother was always by her side, pushing her to reach her full potential.
And indeed, Boothroyd did reach her full potential.
She is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Spanish National Honor Society.
Furthermore, Boothroyd earned college credit by taking AP classes during her high school years.
In addition to her mother, Boothroyd said her friends have been very influential during her high school years.
“They’ve all really pushed me to be a better person and to step outside of my comfort zone,” she said.
After graduation, Boothroyd will attend Three Rivers Community College in Norwich to complete her general studies. After completion of that, she plans to attend a state college to pursue a degree in forestry in the hopes of pursuing that as a career.
“I like the conservation side of it,” Boothroyd said regarding forestry, “the idea of being able to harvest natural materials but also still maintain a balance between the need for those materials and environmental conservation.”