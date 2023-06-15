Lyman SAL Sadie Boothroyd PHOTO

Sadie Boothroyd.

 Contributed Photo

LEBANON — Sadie Boothroyd, the salutatorian for Lyman Memorial High School’s Class of 2023, said the biggest lesson she learned in high school was to be herself.

“I was pretty shy and quiet when I first got to Lyman and that changed a lot over the last four years,” she said. “Stepping out of my comfort zone was another thing that was really big for me. I had to do a lot of public speaking, which I was really scared of and I got better at it. Performing in front of crowds was scary at first, but I got better at that.”

