LEBANON — This year’s Lyman Memorial High School valedictorian excelled in many different areas during her high school career.
Aria Nowosad was named valedictorian for achieving the highest grades in the Class of 2023. Lyman graduating classes typically have approximately 80 students.
But, Nowosad did not just excel in the classroom.
She sang in the Lyman chorus, appeared in several musical theater productions and plays piano and ukulele.
Nowosad was recognized with a scholar-athlete award, playing varsity volleyball and first-doubles varsity tennis, however, her true love has always been art.
Academically, Nowosad excelled in challenging coursework, including five AP courses and three college courses at Eastern Connecticut State University during her time at Lyman.
“She’s a little spunky but it keeps her driven,” Jason Nowosad said regarding his daughter Aria.
In addition to music and sports, Nowosad has many varied interests, including foreign languages, math and music.
She has lived in Lebanon her whole life and attended all three Lebanon public schools although she was homeschooled from grades two through seven.
Jason Nowosad said his daughter’s class has overcome a lot during their high school years.
“It’s been a hard four years for this class in particular with all the COVID stuff happening,” he said. “But I think she’s had a good time there, and those kids overcame a lot.”
This fall, Nowosad will attend the University of Hartford, where she will study architecture in the honors program.