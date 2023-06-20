HEBRON — The Town Center Project will once again bring sounds of joy to Hebron with participation in the international Make Music Day.
The event, celebrated across the globe, is dedicated to bringing music to all. It was established in 1982 in France, and now encompasses over one thousand cities in more than one hundred countries.
This year, Make Music Day is held June 21.
In Hebron, The Town Center Project showcases a “Mile of Music” along Main Street/Route 66.
The Town Center Project is a non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing Hebron assets, especially in the ‘downtown’ area around Route 66.
“We look forward to bringing this amazing Day of Music to our town,” said Holly Habicht, president of the Town Center Project. “The public will have the opportunity to hang out, wander, and listen to numerous local musical performances.”
Visitors can enjoy refreshments and entertainment from the intersection of Route 66 and 85, at the start of Main Street, all the way up to the intersection of Route 66 and Horton Boulevard. Performances will be held at The Flour Girl Cafe, the Old Town Hall, the Green Leaf Cafe, Wicked Slice Pizza, Pete’s Pub, Hebron Fire Company #2, Ace Hardware, Dunkin Donuts, Ted’s Plaza, and Colebrook Village. Performers include the Bart Bryant Band, the Narrow Gate Worship Band, One Part Harmony, OverRated, Modern Riffs, Carl Ivermore the Moonjoose, The Clan Ross Pipe Band, November Sound and the Zoo Font Band.
There will also be a kazoo parade featuring local elementary school students, and an open mic event at the main stage behind the fire station.
The kazoos for the parade were made possible by a grant from the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts. Future Make Music Days and other community events this yer will be made possible by Ted’s IGA Supermarket; all proceeds from Ted’s Hot Dog Cart in the lot of Ted’s Plaza that day will benefit The Town Center Project.