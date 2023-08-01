COVENTRY — A 75-year-old man ultimately died after being found in Coventry Lake.
According to the Coventry Police Department, at approximately 3:22 p.m. Friday, Coventry police officers and marine patrol responded to the Lakeview Terrace beach off of Lakeshore Drive for a 75-year-old man in the water with a medical emergency.
Officers entered the water with Coventry Fire and EMS personnel to search for the victim.
The victim was located in approximately 10 feet of water and brought out of the water, where lifesaving measures were performed.
The man was subsequently transported by ambulance and remained in critical condition.
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, Coventry Police Captain Jeff Spadjinske confirmed the victim did not survive. He also said the identity of the victim would be released at a later time.
No further details on this incident were available as of Monday morning.