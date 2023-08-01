Coventry Lake-Coventry-071922 PHOTO

Coventry Lake in July, 2022.

 Connor Linskey

COVENTRY — A 75-year-old man ultimately died after being found in Coventry Lake.

According to the Coventry Police Department, at approximately 3:22 p.m. Friday, Coventry police officers and marine patrol responded to the Lakeview Terrace beach off of Lakeshore Drive for a 75-year-old man in the water with a medical emergency.

