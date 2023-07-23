Steven Galarza, 25, of Seymour, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny in Hartford to 78 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for committing 11 robberies of convenience stores and smoke shops in Connecticut, New Hampshire and New York in 2022.
According to court documents and statements made in court, between February 27 and March 22, 2022, Galarza and others, using facsimile firearms that are designed to appear similar to real firearms, robbed the following retail locations of cash, cigarettes and other items.