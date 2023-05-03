HEBRON — A man sustained serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Hebron on Monday night.
Connecticut State Police said at approximately 9 p.m., Lane Michael Claypool, 28, of New London was traveling westbound on West Main Street in the Town of Hebron. In the vicinity of 371 West Main Street, Claypool’s motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a mailbox and then continued into the woods.
The Hebron Fire Department responded to the scene and found Claypool unconscious.
The department subsequently transported Claypool by ambulance to Marlborough Medical Center. He was ultimately Life Flighted by helicopter to Hartford Hospital.
State Police said Claypool is expected to have sustained serious injuries from the accident.
Claypool’s motorcycle sustained damage to all areas and was towed to the State Police Troop C Barracks.
No further information on this incident was available at press time.