Suspect in bank fraud at M&T Bank locations-Coventry/Mansfield-May 13, 2023

 Tolland Resident State Troopers’ Office

MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police are seeking a man who allegedly committed bank fraud at M&T Bank locations in the towns of Tolland, Coventry and Mansfield.

According to State Police, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a male subject entered the M&T Bank located at 6 Fieldstone Commons in Tolland.

