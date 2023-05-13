MANSFIELD — Connecticut State Police are seeking a man who allegedly committed bank fraud at M&T Bank locations in the towns of Tolland, Coventry and Mansfield.
According to State Police, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a male subject entered the M&T Bank located at 6 Fieldstone Commons in Tolland.
State Police said at that time, the subject produced a fake ID along with the account holder’s social security number to the bank teller and withdrew about $1,500.
Using the same method, the subject was also successful in acquiring money from the M&T Bank locations in Coventry and Mansfield.
The subject made a fourth attempt at the M&T Bank in Vernon, however he was unsuccessful.
Those with any information, or who recognize the individual pictured should call the Tolland Resident State Troopers’ Office at 860-875-8911.