“The Mansfield Downtown Partnership is pleased to announce the return of its popular Summer Concerts on the Square,” Kathleen Paterson, the Partnership’s senior communications manager, said Tuesday.
Starting today, the Partnership will host concerts from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday in June and July on Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.
The concerts are free and open to anyone. The rain dates are on the Tuesday following the concert unless noted otherwise.
Throughout the next two months, guests will enjoy a diverse lineup of musical entertainment for all ages. Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the music.
Blues/rock singer/songwriter Patty Tuite will kick off the summer concert series on Thursday.
Tuite has had some success, with four highly acclaimed releases to her credit. Her most recent album “Hard Case of the Blues” charted in the Top 50 of the RMR Contemporary Blues Charts for 10 weeks, spending seven weeks in the Top 20 and peaking at No. 3.
The following week, alternative folk rock group Jeff Burnham and the Insiders will perform fresh off the release of their new album “State of Mind,” which is set to be released tomorrow.
Maine-based indie soul-folk band GoldenOak is scheduled to perform on June 15. The band’s latest album “Room to Grow” is a 10-song reflection of the emotional and physical impacts of the climate crisis.
The Windham Concert Band will grace Downtown Storrs on June 22 followed by Low Ceilings on June 29. Low Ceilings is the Connecticut-based musical project of Ben Mueller, whose distinctive brand of folky alternative rock explores love and loss. The rain date for that performance is to be determined.
Rock ‘n’ Roll band Jake Kulak & the Modern Vandals will kick off the concert series’ July schedule of performers. The band is comprised of guitarists Kulak and Ken Lippo, bassist A.J. Lippo and drummer Jeremy Peck.
Alternative folk rock artist Seth Adam will perform on July 13 followed by the Awen Family Band on July 20. The rain date for the Awen Family Band’s performance is to be determined.
Hometown band, the Funky Dawgz Brass Band rounds out the summer concert series with their performance on July 27.