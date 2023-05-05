HEBRON — The Town Center Project will host the annual Market Weekend with something for everyone this year.
The non-profit TTCP promotes reasons for community members to visit Hebron and see everything the town has to offer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HEBRON — The Town Center Project will host the annual Market Weekend with something for everyone this year.
The non-profit TTCP promotes reasons for community members to visit Hebron and see everything the town has to offer.
The two-day event will feature five different types of markets on the first day: a Maker’s Market, showcasing handmade goods; a Farmer’s Market, with fresh produce and products; an Antique Market, of resold treasures; a Vintage Market, where antiques are repurposed into new products; and a Fine Arts Market, with a juried show and open studios, showcasing ceramics, fiber arts, oils, watercolors, woodworking and more.
All of these markets will be held on May 6. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the location is the town center, along Main Street/Route 66.
Then, on May 7, TTCP will host one more sale: the annual Tag Sale. The participation fee is $35, with proceeds benefiting TTCP’s annual summer concert series for 2023. Locations of each tag sale will be publicized on a map.
The tag sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at residences across town.
To apply for any of the markets, or register to participate in the tag sale and be listed on the map, email ttcp@thetowncenterproject.org.