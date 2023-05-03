Spring is here! May has just begun, the flowers are up, the Lilacs are popping and the trees are preparing to provide us with much needed shade in the upcoming summer heat. In our great town of Windham, May is also the month we vote for our town and school budgets.
This year budgets represent all that you and I hope for in our town and our schools.
I heard at a budget meeting that we “Cannot shrink to Greatness;” I love that saying as it is so true. Windham is growing, after years of tender labor; our grand list is improving and investment is up. Our parks are growing. The senior center is filling up. Our high school renovation project is moving along. Our schools are improving; graduation and attendance rates are up. You live in one happening town!
This budget truly meets the needs of our community. Your Town council has listened to you. We built a budget that serves us all. The Board of Education and superintendent say that this increase is the absolute minimum needed to help address the challenges of a growing district. I wish we could afford more but we need to hold taxes down, helping families and businesses.
I would like to congratulate the Board of Finance and the Board of Education for creating a solid and meaningful working relationship. Their efforts have helped craft this year’s budget. Let’s hope we can continue this working group for a long time.
It is so exciting to live in a town where we value our children and families and seniors. Our budget expenditures look forward, not back. It provides us with more public work employees, more educators, more resources and so much more. Yet it is a very minimal increase of .0019 which is a 2 tenths of one percent increase. After two years of zero increases, this is minimal. I believe and I am sure you agree that investment in education and community brings unmeasurable rewards.
This town has done a lot in the past decade or so but we have so much more to do. Yet everything we do, we do it for the future. Not for us, but for the children and for our families. Investing in education is not easy, yet it is the most critical investment we can undertake.
Please vote Yes Tuesday, May 9 for all the budgets. All three-voting locations, the Elks club, VFW and the Windham Center firehouse will be open from 6 am until 8 pm. You can also vote absentee if you wish, just go to the Town Clerk’s office and get a ballot and drop it in the box by the Town hall doors. Please join me and support our town and schools and vote YES!
Tom DeVivo is the mayor of Windham