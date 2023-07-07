July is here with a Boom, from a large radio or a firework.
Windham is a town of great hope and expectations. In the retrospective view of time, Windham is a young town. Many cities and towns are thousands of years old. We are a young town, with the vibrancy of youth. We await greatness and shrug off the old ways. The endless days and nights of mill work, the embarrassment of a newspaper series two decades ago knocked us off our feet.
I attended the Windham High School graduation last month and the enthusiasm for tomorrow – the future – is thrilling and exciting. The class salutatorian Pamela Delgado Marquina summed up our community very well. “The future is in our hands.” It truly is.
We have so much going for us. We are on the rise. Like a stock ticker, there will always be some up days and some down days, but the trend is up.
While we look forward, we need to study our past. Windham has many museums to visit and learn. This summer is a perfect time to visit the Textile Museum, the Railroad museum, the American museum, a library, anywhere history is taught and learned. When you go on vacation, I suggest you read a history book about Windham. There are many.
I want to write about issues that have been in the headlines lately. Quality of life issues seem to keep coming up at our council meetings. First, we need to define quality of life, as it is different for each of us.
Many find loud noises from vehicles disturbing and others find it exhilarating. Many find unkempt lawns and sidewalks a way to bring nature back into our lives, yet others see it as blight and a degradation of neighborhoods. Some find fireworks scary and others just love them. The list is endless.
In all this we need to find a balance, and the council is planning on an open workshop to discuss these many issues, so please stay tuned to the town website for more information.
The summer is an extremely busy time of the year at Shaboo Stage and Main St and this year is no different. Please join your neighbors at the many events planned around town.
A final shout-out is needed for David Foster for paying off his $100,000 pledge toward the stage early. Thank you, David, without your vision for an outdoor music venue, our economic future would have been more challenging.
Tom DeVivo is the mayor of Windham