Tom DeVivo

Windham Mayor Thomas DeVivo

 File Photo.

July is here with a Boom, from a large radio or a firework.

Windham is a town of great hope and expectations. In the retrospective view of time, Windham is a young town. Many cities and towns are thousands of years old. We are a young town, with the vibrancy of youth. We await greatness and shrug off the old ways. The endless days and nights of mill work, the embarrassment of a newspaper series two decades ago knocked us off our feet.

