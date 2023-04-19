CHAPLIN — Meet two authors at separate events this spring at the Chaplin Public Library.
CHAPLIN — Meet two authors at separate events this spring at the Chaplin Public Library.
On April 19, author Shelley Olm will join the preschool storytime session at 10:30 a.m.
She will read her children’s book, “Shelley Snails Sees Sounds: A Guide to Being Different.” An activity and playtime for preschoolers will follow, but all ages are welcome to attend the event and meet the author, whose work carries a theme of self-acceptance and self-confidence.
On May 5, author Deborah Boerner Ein will discuss her book, “Mary Treat: A Biography” at 6:30 p.m.
The New Jersey-based author will also sell and sign copies of her book, which delves into the life of the nineteenth century botanist and entomologist whose nature studies were concurrent with those of Charles Darwin, and who corresponded with him. Refreshments will be served.
The library is located at 130 Chaplin Street. For more information on either event, call the main desk at 860-455-9424.