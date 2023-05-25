A day to remember will be marked in Hampton on May 29.
Memorial Day celebrations begin with a pancake breakfast at the Hampton Congregational Church, located at 263 Main Street/Route 97. The menu includes pancakes eggs, bacon, sausage, and fruit, with donations to the church. Breakfasts will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and then diners will be in the right place for the start of the Memorial Day parade.
It will step off from the church at 9:30 a.m., featuring local resident and renowned singer/philanthropist David Foster as the Grand Marshal.
At 10 a.m., a ceremony, with special recognition of local veterans, will be held at the Hampton Town Hall, located at 164 Main Street.
A second ceremony with emphasis on naval veterans will be held at the Little River Bridge on Hammond Hill Road at noon.
From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., a chicken barbeque will be served at the Hampton Community Center, located at 178 Main Street. The barbecue is sponsored by the Hampton Gazette. The menu includes a half-chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, cornbread, beverages and dessert, and costs $15 per adult. A vegetarian meal includes a vegetable burger on a roll, with the sides, for $12 per person. Children’s meals include a quarter-chicken, raisins, potato chips, beverages and dessert, and costs $10 per child. Pre-orders must be made by calling 860-455-0160.
During the meal, videos of past Memorial Day exercises will be shown, along with photos and excerpts from keynote speeches over the years.
The event winds up with a concert at the Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The band will be “Barstool Diplomats.”
All are welcome to the programs.