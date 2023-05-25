Hampton Congregational Church

The Hampton Congregational Church that lost its steeple in the Great Hurricane of 1938.

 Bill Powers photo.

A day to remember will be marked in Hampton on May 29.

Memorial Day celebrations begin with a pancake breakfast at the Hampton Congregational Church, located at 263 Main Street/Route 97. The menu includes pancakes eggs, bacon, sausage, and fruit, with donations to the church. Breakfasts will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and then diners will be in the right place for the start of the Memorial Day parade.

