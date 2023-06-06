The Mobile Food Truck will visit Hebron twice during the month of June.
The van will be at the Church of Hope at the Red Barn, at the intersection of Route 66 and Route 85, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on June 6th and June 20th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Mobile Food Truck will visit Hebron twice during the month of June.
The van will be at the Church of Hope at the Red Barn, at the intersection of Route 66 and Route 85, from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on June 6th and June 20th.
Attendees should bring their own bags.