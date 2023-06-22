CSCC PHOTO

Quinebaug Valley Community College’s Willimantic campus, which is on Main Street, will be part of the new “CT State Community College” starting July 1.

The CT State Community College, which includes the Quinebaug Valley Community College satellite campus in Willimantic, has received its initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), system officials announced.

The accreditation allows for the consolidation of the colleges in the state, which goes into effect on July 1.