Mono Pond State Park Reserve-Columbia-August 2, 2023

The Mono Pond State Park Reserve.

 Paul Ramsey

COLUMBIA — The Trust for Public Land will hold a buffet Thursday, Aug. 17 to raise funds for its work to develop trails throughout the Mono Pond State Park Reserve.

Paul Ramsey, a member of the Town of Columbia’s Open Space Committee, said the size of Mono Pond State Park Reserve has almost tripled since the Open Space Committee began working with the Trust for Public Land, which now includes a piece of the Town of Lebanon that connects the Air Line State Park Trail to the park.

