COLUMBIA — The Trust for Public Land will hold a buffet Thursday, Aug. 17 to raise funds for its work to develop trails throughout the Mono Pond State Park Reserve.
Paul Ramsey, a member of the Town of Columbia’s Open Space Committee, said the size of Mono Pond State Park Reserve has almost tripled since the Open Space Committee began working with the Trust for Public Land, which now includes a piece of the Town of Lebanon that connects the Air Line State Park Trail to the park.
“So theoretically, you could park at the dam and ride a bike to the Air Line Trail to go to East Hampton and come back again,” Ramsey said regarding the reason for developing the trails. “But a trail doesn’t exist.”
The buffet will be held at the Heartstone Winery, 468 Route 87 in Columbia from 4-7 p.m.
Tickets include a glass of Heartstone Wine, a catered buffet as well as music by local musician Bruce John. Tickets cost $60 each.
The Trust for Public Land is an organization that works with communities all across the country to create parks and protect public land. The Trust gets all of its funding from grants and donations.
“This is sort of an attempt for Columbia and the surrounding community to pay back the Trust by having a fundraiser for them,” Ramsey said. “They work incredibly hard. They’re incredibly capable.”