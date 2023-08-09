HAMPTON — Fireflies, moonlight and a pond- the Goodwin State Forest’s Conservation Education Center has a selection of hikes to choose from during the month of August.
Three hikes will be led by the center’s staff naturalist Adam Drouin.
On August 10, a Firefly Hike will take place from 9-10:30 p.m. The two mile hike will head to the Brown Hill Marsh on flat terrain. Attendees should bring headlamps or flashlights to supplement the light of the fireflies and the stars.
On August 25, the Pine Acres Pond Loop hike will cover four miles with some elevation changes from 4-6 p.m. Attendees should bring water and hiking footwear. Drouin will discuss some of the history of the area during the guided walk.
On August 31, a Blue Moon Hike will be held from 9:30-11 p.m. Attendees will walk one-and-a-half miles around Black Spruce Pond with some inclines on the trails, and should bring headlamps or flashlights.
For each of the walks, hikers will meet at the center at 23 Potter Road in Hampton; for the Blue Moon Hike, hikers will then caravan to the trailhead to start the walk.
For more information on any of the hikes, or to register to attend one or all, email Drouin at adampdrouin@gmail.com.