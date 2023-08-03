STORRS — The Mansfield Downtown Partnership’s popular Moonlight Movies series returns to Downtown Storrs this Friday.
Cynthia van Zelm, executive director for the Mansfield Downtown Partnership, said the Partnership began the movie series back in 2016 to bring people to Downtown Storrs.
“It’s been a successful event for us for several years,” she said.
The free, outdoor movies series will take place on Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs on Friday, Aug. 4, Friday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 18.
Activities such as lawn games will begin at 7:30 p.m., with the movies beginning at dusk.
The event is open to everyone, regardless of residence. van Zelm estimated that each of the past movie showings have attracted between 150 and 200 guests.
The film “Lightyear” is scheduled to be shown Aug. 4, with “The Princess Bride” scheduled to be shown the following week. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is planned to be shown Aug. 18.
“We have a variety of movies,” van Zelm said. “Some appeal to a younger generation, some to an older generation. We try to mix it up a little bit.”
Guests are invited to bring snacks or take-out from one of over two dozen eateries in Downtown Storrs. There will also be refreshments for sale at the Square, including popcorn from the Partnership and treats from the UConn Dairy Bar ice cream truck.
Rain dates for each Moonlight Movie showing will be the following Wednesday.
Moonlight Movies is made possible by the Partnership’s sponsors, including “Producers” Grant Street Funding, merchants at Storrs Commons, The M&T Charitable Foundation, The Oaks on the Square, TSCG and Director Betsy Paterson.
Parking for the Moonlight Movies series is available in the Downtown Storrs parking garage (33 Royce Circle, Storrs).
Parking is free for the first two hours and then $1 thereafter. The garage is about a two-minute walk from Betsy Paterson Square.