2018 Moonlight Movie showing-Storrs-August 3, 2023

A Moonlight Movie showing back in 2018.

 Bryan Wosczyna

STORRS — The Mansfield Downtown Partnership’s popular Moonlight Movies series returns to Downtown Storrs this Friday.

Cynthia van Zelm, executive director for the Mansfield Downtown Partnership, said the Partnership began the movie series back in 2016 to bring people to Downtown Storrs.

