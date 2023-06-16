Quite a few calls to the Center are regarding moss. Usually, the caller wants to know how to get rid of moss in their lawn areas. While we try to emphasize how moss stays green year-round and does not need mowing, we also review conditions that favor moss over turf establishment. Lawn grasses are much more demanding in their cultural needs and will not do well in areas that are too shady, where the soil is compacted or poorly drained, or in acidic or low fertility soils. Unless these conditions are corrected, turf grasses will fail to thrive and plants that can tolerate or thrive in these conditions will move in.
