NAPA Auto Parts Burglary Suspect Caught after Multi-Town Chase

NAPA Auto & Truck Parts co-owner Jeff LeBlanc and his son, co-owner Aaron LeBlanc, stand outside their Willimantic business following a burglary Tuesday morning. The LeBlanc's estimated that the combined value of the damages and stolen property is $25,000.

 MICHELLE WARREN

WILLIMANTIC — After a police chase through several towns, the suspect accused of a burglary at NAPA Auto & Truck Parts in Willimantic Tuesday morning was detained by state police on Route 2 in East Hartford.

NAPA co-owners Jeff LeBlanc and his son, Aaron LeBlanc, estimated the combined value of the stolen property and damaged property was approximately $25,000.

