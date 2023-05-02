NAPA Auto Parts Burglary Suspect Caught after Multi-Town Chase

WILLIMANTIC — After a police chase through several towns, the suspect accused of a burglary at NAPA Auto & Truck Parts in Willimantic Tuesday morning was detained by state police on Route 2 in East Hartford.
NAPA co-owners Jeff LeBlanc and his son, Aaron LeBlanc, estimated the combined value of the stolen property and damaged property was approximately $25,000.
Jeff LeBlanc expressed gratitude to the Willimantic Police for their work, noting they did an “awesome” job.
“I think the police got here within four minutes of when the alarm company called them,” Jeff LeBlanc said. “Their response time was fantastic.”
Willimantic police said the burglary was reported at approximately 5 a.m. by a concerned citizen who reported a “suspicious person” walking out of the business, which is at 51 Boston Post Rd.
They said the citizen reported that it appeared the door was smashed in.
Willimantic police said upon arriving at the scene, members of the Willimantic Police Patrol Division observed a lone male suspect walking out of the store with items in his hands.
They said state police later identified the suspect as 47-year-old Danbury resident Lyle Solsbury. Willimantic police said a warrant will be sought for Solsbury and multiple criminal charges are expected in connection with the burglary.
According to police, Solsbury immediately entered a box truck that was parked adjacent to the entrance and a female Willimantic officer opened the truck door in an attempt to detain him.
“She was top-notch,” Jeff LeBlanc said, noting that he is glad she wasn’t dragged.
Police said Solsbury sped away, striking one of the police cruisers with the box truck. Willimantic police said officers tried to stop Solsbury, but he ignored their signals and left Willimantic.
State police pursued Solsbury, eventually stopping him on Route 2 in East Hartford, and they took him into custody.
According to state police, troopers from Troop H attempted to stop the box truck, but the truck continued on, crashing on Route 2 in the area of exit 5.
State police said the vehicle hit other vehicles, causing minor injuries.
“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” state police said in their preliminary report.
State police said more information will be released once it becomes available.
According to Willimantic Police, Solsbury is a suspect in an earlier burglary in Lisbon.
Willimantic police said the box truck Solsbury was driving was stolen from Waterbury.
Members of the Willimantic Police Detective Division processed the scene at NAPA and determined that numerous items had been taken.
Jeff LeBlanc said Willimantic Police found one of the suspect’s gloves at the scene.
Jeff Leblanc estimated that eight cruisers were on scene when he arrived at the store at about 5:30 a.m. He said the suspect drove a box truck into the door, smashing the glass, and then loaded items onto his truck.
“He took everything he could grab that was near the door,” Jeff LeBlanc said.
Items that were stolen included a 300-pound generator, valued at about $1,200, motor oil, and car wash supplies, among other items.
The suspect also damaged a sign outside the business.
Aaron LeBlanc estimated it would cost about $15,000 to replace the sign and a couple thousand dollars for the door.
Jeff LeBlanc said some of the items fell off the truck as the suspect was getting away, but there were still a lot of items left in the truck.
Jeff LeBlanc said due to the work by Willimantic Police, they were still open by 7:45 a.m.
He said several local businesses reached out to offer their assistance, including Casella Waste Systems and Gates.
“My phone has been ringing all morning from local businesses, friends and families,” Jeff LeBlanc said.
Casella Waste Systems Division Manager Mark DiMauro said Casella is a big supporter of the communities that it works in. He said he has known Jeff LeBlanc for years and offered the company’s assistance, including dumpsters to clean up the damage.
DiMauro said the company does its business locally and “will continue to do that.”
Those with information about the Willimantic burglary are asked to contact Willimantic Police Det. Eric Dean at 860-465-3135.