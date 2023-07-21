WILLIMANTIC — With the unanimous approval of the board of education, Robert Raines was appointed the new assistant principal of Windham Middle School.
Raines was appointed by a vote of 7-0 during the board of education meeting Wednesday night.
“My experience allowed me to have some choice as to where to go and I was excited about the direction that Windham was headed in,” he said Friday. “I was excited about continuing to serve in a diverse community and meeting the team and going through that process just solidified that for me.”
