WILLIMANTIC — New details have emerged regarding the robbery at KeyBank on 6 Storrs Road in Willimantic Friday morning.
Preliminary information indicates that on Friday at approximately 11:27 a.m., Connecticut State Police Troop C in Tolland received a report of a bank robbery at KeyBank in Willimantic.
A male suspect was reported to have fled the scene prior to police arrival. No weapon was displayed and no injuries have been reported.
The suspect is believed to have fled the bank in an older maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, slender build, 30 to 40 years old, pale complexion, wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a baseball cap, tight black leggings, a white and red face covering and an olive satchel bag.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sackett at 860-896-3272 or christopher.sackett@ct.gov. All tips will remain confidential.