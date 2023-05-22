WINDHAM — Regardless of their background, employees at New England Flagger Services are treated with respect.
WINDHAM — Regardless of their background, employees at New England Flagger Services are treated with respect.
The company even mentors employees.
“We spend a lot of time understanding humans and what their issues are,” owner Kristine Jones said.
Jones opened the South Windham business in 2008.
Her office is at 661 Windham Rd.
Prior to opening her business, Jones was a Montessori preschool teacher.
The business has grown significantly over the years.
“In 2012, we went from seven employees to 70 within a two-week period,” she said.
Jones said there are about 70 flaggers in the company and they need about 20 more flaggers, as well as someone to work on payroll.
“We have a lot of retired construction workers,” she said.
Jones said the ages of the current employees range from 19 to 78.
She said the demand for flaggers is high, noting that there is a lot of construction activity underway throughout the state.
Jones said her company hires people from all over the state to “keep the travel time down.”
She said flaggers work “all year long.”
Flaggers are certified by the American Traffic Safety Services Association.
“The formal training is four hours,” Jones said.
That training covers a wide range of subjects, including traffic control operations, hand-signaling devices, flagger position, work zone procedures, rules of conduct with motorists/pedestrians, emergency procedures, proper equipment and more.
The company also offers Occupational Safety and Health Act training through 10 and 30-hour programs.
“The flaggers’ job is to keep the crews safe while they’re doing their job,” Jones said.
Job applications and more information about the company are available at newenglandflagger.com.
The business can be reached at 860-560-6963.