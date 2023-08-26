Take a moment for yourself at the Top Shelf Gallery this fall.
A new exhibit will be on display for the months of September and October, entitled “Photographic Moments”. The featured artist is Doug Spaeth, a photographer who prints his works on canvas.
Spaeth learned his camera skills from his father, who was a tactical photo-reconnaissance pilot during World War II, and flew a P-51 Mustang over France in 1944 and 1945. Spaeth was taught by his father to use different cameras, ranging from a Kodak Instamatic to a Minolta SRT 101, and began creating slide shows of the natural world and his travels.
He has a career as a massage therapist, but also studied botany, and continued to follow his passion for photographing landscapes and native flora. He now uses a digital SLR Nikon Z camera, or his smartphone, for his photography, and most frequently finds his subjects while taking walks with his wife and their dog. He passed on his love of photography to his own son, Skyler, a photographer and software engineer who lives in Texas.
Spaeth now lives in Norwich, although he grew up in France and lived in Texas, Hawaii, and Washington.
“I seek photographic serendipitous moments, especially those which inspire poetry,” Spaeth says.
He is inspired by the Impressionist movement, and says he strives to create pictures “akin to Impressionism, but photographic in nature” and that printing his images on canvas helps strengthen the Impressionistic look.
A reception for Spaeth will be held at the gallery on September 6, at 6 p.m., with Spaeth speaking about his photographs. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.
The Top Shelf Gallery is located at the Fletcher Memorial Library, at 257 Main Street/Route 97 in Hampton. The gallery is open Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call the gallery at 860.455.1086.