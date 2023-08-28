ANDOVER — Some new and improved features are headed to students at Andover Elementary School when classes resume this fall.
The kindergarten program is in the process of being fully accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, a designation that Andover’s preschool program already holds.
“We’re very excited to add this accomplishment to the 2023-24 school year,” Andover Elementary School Principal Taylor Parker said.
A new platform, Seesaw, will be in use this year for both students and staff, with families able to access the tool to see the work accomplished by students during the school day.
“Promoting agency and creativity is a priority and Seesaw is the tool that will allow us to deepen both,” Parker said.
Read the full story in the Tuesday print or e edition of the Chronicle