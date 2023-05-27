Gas Station Hearing PHOTO 1

The Windham Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for a gas station to be built in North Windham following a public hearing Thursday night.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — With unanimous approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, a new gas station will be built on Industrial Park Drive in North Windham.

The application was approved by a vote of 4-0 following a public hearing Thursday night.

Tags