HAMPTON — A new show at the Top Shelf Gallery in Hampton takes you on the road even while staying in one place.
“Scenes Along the Road” is the exhibition planned for the months of May and June, featuring the work of artist Lori Smolin.
A reception for Smolin will be held at the gallery on May 6 at noon.
Smolin, a resident of Storrs, has been painting watercolors for more than three decades.
Smolin has won awards from the Academic Artists Association’s National Exhibition of Traditional Realism, from the Red Thread Network Annual Art Show and from the Tolland County Art Association’s Annual Open Art Show.
Her work in watercolors depicts animals and landscapes, inspired by her extensive travels from Connecticut to Africa, England and Scotland. She and her husband are cyclists and she usually brings along a camera on her biking journeys abroad so she can later paint the images.
“Working on a challenging painting is like reading a good book,” Smolin said in a press release. “I don’t ever want it to end.”
The Top Shelf Gallery is located in the Fletcher Memorial Library, at 257 Main Street/Route 97. “Scenes Along the Road” will be open through the months of May and June om Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on the exhibit or on the opening reception, call 860-455-1086.