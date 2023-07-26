Windham website promotion PHOTO

A new website designed to promote the town of Windham was officially launched Monday. Some of the promotion will focus on downtown Willimantic.

 Michelle Warren

WINDHAM — The town of Windham officially launched a new promotional website, a project that was many months in the making.

The website, whywindhamct.com, includes information about restaurants, shopping, events and other entertainment in Windham.

