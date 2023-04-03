NEWINGTON – Distracted, impaired and aggressive drivers will have to pay up when they go through work zones this summer.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined CT Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto to announce a new work zone safety initiative during a press conference at the DOT’s Training Facility in Newington Wednesday.
Connecticut will be implementing Automated Work Zone Speed Safety Cameras at three locations across the state beginning April 10. The cameras are triggered by drivers traveling more than 15 miles an hour over the posted speed limit, snapping a photo of their license plate. A first violation will earn the driver a written warning by mail; a second violation, a $75 fine and a third violation, a $150 fine.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.