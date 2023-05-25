Car Fire Valley Street PHOTO

 Jason Scott Sr.

WILLIMANTIC — No one was injured during a car fire on Valley Street Tuesday evening.

According to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener, the fire, which was in a BMW, occurred on Valley Street behind 1391 Main St. Stop & Shop is at 1391 Main St.

