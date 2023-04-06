COLUMBIA — William O’Brien has been named the Columbia Democrat of the Year in recognition of his leadership skills.
He will be honored at a wine social on Sunday, April 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Heartstone Winery, 468 Route 87, Columbia. Those interested in attending the wine social must RSVP by Saturday to Judy Ortiz, treasurer for the Columbia Democratic Town Committee, at 860-208-9881 or jortiz6151@gmail.com.
A donation of $20 per person at the door would be appreciated, or checks can be mailed to Ortiz at 15 Columbia Landing, Columbia, CT 06237.
O’Brien is honored to be given the Democrat of the Year Award.
“It’s a really great committee,” O’Brien said in regards to the Columbia Democratic Town Committee. “I think our new Chairman Susan Spiegle has brought a new energy and enthusiasm to the committee. And really all the members should be recognized for their hard work and dedication to the party.”
O’Brien has lived in Columbia for most of his life and has served on the Columbia Board of Selectmen since 2009.
O’Brien is also a member of the Columbia Economic Development Commission and is the former chairman of the Columbia Youth Services Committee.
He has served on the Columbia Financial Planning and Allocation Commission, the Library Board of the Saxton B. Little Free Library and the Andover, Hebron and Marlborough Juvenile Review Board.
Ortiz said the Democratic Town Committee has given the Democrat of the Year Award for more than 20 years as a way to recognize the accomplishments of Democrats in Columbia. In addition, the wine social is held to bring people together.
Ortiz said O’Brien was chosen as this year’s Democrat of the Year because of his contributions to town politics.
“He’s been active with town politics since the 90s,” she said. “He’s been an asset to any of the commissions that he’s been on.”
Ortiz said a state politician will present O’Brien with a certificate at the wine social. She anticipates that several state politicians will be at the event.
At press time, O’Brien had not yet returned the Chronicle’s request for comment.
