William O’Brien has been named the Columbia Democrat of the Year.

COLUMBIA — William O’Brien has been named the Columbia Democrat of the Year in recognition of his leadership skills.

He will be honored at a wine social on Sunday, April 16 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Heartstone Winery, 468 Route 87, Columbia. Those interested in attending the wine social must RSVP by Saturday to Judy Ortiz, treasurer for the Columbia Democratic Town Committee, at 860-208-9881 or jortiz6151@gmail.com.

