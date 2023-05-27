Powers-William Hall Tombstone

A tombstone that honors William H. Hall of the Co. H. 11th. Infantry, Connecticut Volunteers, who was killed at Antietam, Maryland on September 17, 1862.

 Bill Powers

A century ago, on the day before Memorial Day, these two messages were published in the Willimantic Chronicle about the meaning of Memorial Day. The messages were sponsored by two local businesses. The first from The Tubridy-Weldon Co., 750 Main Street, a Ready-To-Wear Shop for Ladies and Misses. “TO COMMEMORATE ALL OUR SOLDIERS – DECORATION DAY – We shall decorate their graves to pay them homage, these men who died in France and those who fought even earlier for us, and hold services in their memory. But more than that, we shall promise again to profit through their courage and unselfishness, of which we are most vividly reminded on Decoration Day.”

The second message from the Windham National Bank read: “MEMORIAL DAY – The best way to honor our dead heroes is to resolve to become living heroes ourselves. They died to save our country: let us live to preserve it.”

