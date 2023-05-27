A century ago, on the day before Memorial Day, these two messages were published in the Willimantic Chronicle about the meaning of Memorial Day. The messages were sponsored by two local businesses. The first from The Tubridy-Weldon Co., 750 Main Street, a Ready-To-Wear Shop for Ladies and Misses. “TO COMMEMORATE ALL OUR SOLDIERS – DECORATION DAY – We shall decorate their graves to pay them homage, these men who died in France and those who fought even earlier for us, and hold services in their memory. But more than that, we shall promise again to profit through their courage and unselfishness, of which we are most vividly reminded on Decoration Day.”
The second message from the Windham National Bank read: “MEMORIAL DAY – The best way to honor our dead heroes is to resolve to become living heroes ourselves. They died to save our country: let us live to preserve it.”
Still fresh in the minds of Americans in 1923 were the losses sustained by Americans in World War I. The war ended in 1918 and about four million American military personnel had been mobilized. More than 116,000 had died and 204,000 had been wounded.
The Willimantic Chronicle reported the details of the 1923 Memorial Day ceremonies in Windham as well as for some of the surrounding towns. The Chronicle noted that until the previous year, it was the local Civil War veterans who had taken on the responsibilities for planning in the day’s ceremonies, and that “the ranks of the Civil War veterans were fast thinning in Willimantic as attested to by the fact only eight took part in the morning pilgrimage. They were: Adam Duntz, James Haggerty, G.C. Thomas, Dennis Shea, John Lennon, Daniel Sullivan, George Henry, and Timothy Gillon.”
After a ceremony at the Windham Town Hall attended by 400, there was a trip to the Willimantic cemetery. There “217 graves of deceased veterans were decorated. James Haggerty in a few well-chosen words introduced the orator of the occasion, Windham Town Clerk Captain Frank P. Fenton, who delivered a fitting address saying in part: ‘It seems too bad that many people have commercialized the day instead of assisting in the paying of tribute to soldiers who have died. Many are using the day for sporting activities with probably no thought of reverence in any way to the memory of the deceased veterans.” A century later while reading Captain Fenton’s words, I was sadly surprised since the Great World War had only ended four years earlier. All in all, on the fifty-third annual Memorial Day exercises that day, a total of 454 graves were decorated in Windham as the procession moved on to include other cemeteries in town where several hundred visited gravesites. During the day “music was furnished by the B.P.O,E. and Boy Scout Bands.” Activities also included a parade with many units participating.
“Mr. Fenton, in a manner that brought tears to the eyes of many, pictured the last man of the Grand Army veterans and what was then necessary in the way of carrying out the programs of decoration of graves. ‘It is up to the Spanish War Veterans and the World War Veterans to carry on this work,’ he said. Mr. Fenton then mentioned local heroes in wars of the past and in closing made an appeal to continue the Memorial Day programs and never let the interest die out.”
Among the rapidly dwindling number of Civil War survivors that day was Willimantic’s James Haggerty who was the Master of Ceremonies. Mr. Haggerty was still very active in veterans’ affairs, and for good reason. He was still a “youngster” compared to most other surviving Civil War Vets. He was only 13 years old when he enlisted in the Eighteenth Connecticut Volunteer Infantry.
All alone on the eastern boundary of the small cemetery on Bedlam Road in Chaplin is erected a tombstone, most likely a cenotaph, that honors William H. Hall of the Co. H. 11th. Infantry, Connecticut Volunteers, who was killed at Antietam, Maryland on September 17, 1862. That battle has been called the bloodiest single day battle in American history. In her poem “HONOR”, Willimantic’s poet Judy Davis salutes, the seventeen-year-old soldier, William Hall, and also symbolizes the unselfishness of all America’s fallen warriors to whom we owe so much.
Bill Powers is a retired Hartford and Windham Public Schools teacher.