Stafford Road in Mansfield

Stafford Road at the intersection of Mansfield City Road in Mansfield closed on Tuesday afternoon. 

 Connor Linskey

MANSFIELD — One person died and another was injured in a motor vehicle accident on Stafford Road in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Theodore Rahmann, 42, of Lebanon was traveling southbound on Stafford Road near Mansfield City Road in the Town of Mansfield. 