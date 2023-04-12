MANSFIELD — One person died and another was injured in a motor vehicle accident on Stafford Road in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.
According to Connecticut State Police, at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Theodore Rahmann, 42, of Lebanon was traveling southbound on Stafford Road near Mansfield City Road in the Town of Mansfield.
State Police said that Vanessa Rivero, 39, of Willington was traveling northbound on Stafford Road near Mansfield City Road at the same time as Rahmann.
According to State Police, for an unknown reason, Rivero’s vehicle crossed over the double yellow line and into the southbound travel lane, colliding with Rahmann’s vehicle.
Rahmann’s vehicle then collided into the metal beam guard rail located on the right shoulder of Route 32, State Police said.
According to State Police, Rahmann was transported to Windham Hospital via a Mansfield ambulance for suspected non-life threatening injuries.
Rivero was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.
Both vehicles sustained damage to their fronts and were towed to T&B Motors.
The road was closed between 10:35 a.m. and 1:58 p.m. on Tuesday, so troopers could investigate the scene.
This case remains under investigation. Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the State Police Troop C Barracks in Tolland at 860-896-3200.