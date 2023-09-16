CHAPLIN — Parish Hill Junior/Senior High School closed early on Thursday for a water issue related to Wednesday’s storms, but reopened on Friday.
Superintendent Kenneth Henrici said maintenance notified him at 6:43 a.m. Thursday that there was no water at the school in Chaplin, which serves seventh through 12th grades from Hampton and Scotland as well.
“The well station was knocked out either by flooding or lightning,” Henrici said.
Heavy rains in the area caused massive flooding in nearby Scotland, with at least seven inches of rain recorded in that town as of Wednesday night and Chaplin had several roads closed temporarily earlier in the day on Wednesday.
However, at 6:43 a.m., middle and high school students were already on buses en route to the school. Sending the students back to their homes as soon as they arrived at the school wasn’t an option, Henrici said, because those buses had to start the routes for the elementary schools in Chaplin and Hampton. Scotland students weren’t bused in on Thursday; either they couldn’t attend school or their families had to drive them in as the flooding washed out several roads in town, as well as closed the elementary school.
Instead, Henrici said the school immediately contacted a well service company, with LaFramboise Water Service coming to assess the damage and the necessary repairs. If the well could have been repaired swiftly, school would have remained opened. If the repairs would take several hours – as turned out to be the case – then the buses would return from the elementary school routes to take the middle and high school students back home. Families from Scotland were notified to pick their children back up.
In the meantime, for the short time the students and staff were at the school, there was access to a portable toilet.
“There was no health issue whatsoever,” Henrici said, noting many families expressed concerns about the situation to the administration as rumors spread on social media.
The well station was repaired by the end of the day on Thursday.
As a precaution, based on the advice from the Eastern Highlands Health District, the school did not plan on using the water at the school, except for toilets, on Friday. The water coming out of the repaired system was tested and sent off for a laboratory analysis, with Henrici expecting the results back before school begins again on Monday. In the meantime, only a cold lunch of sandwiches and chips was offered on Friday, and all students and staff would drink bottled water and use wipes to clean their hands as necessary until the lab results show that the water is potable.