CHAPLIN — Parish Hill Junior/Senior High School closed early on Thursday for a water issue related to Wednesday’s storms, but reopened on Friday.

Superintendent Kenneth Henrici said maintenance notified him at 6:43 a.m. Thursday that there was no water at the school in Chaplin, which serves seventh through 12th grades from Hampton and Scotland as well.

