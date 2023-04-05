CHAPLIN — Parish Hill Junior/Senior High School in Chaplin will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Session on April 15.
Participants, who must be at least 18 years old, will learn how to assess adolescents at risk for self-harm or suicidal thoughts, how to listen without judgement and how to encourage youths to seek professional help. Participants will also learn to recognize the signs of substance abuse, anxiety, depression and other disorders.
Those who complete the training will receive a certification valid for three years, as well as a handbook and other materials.
The training is open to parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, coaches, school staff or any caring citizen with regular contact with youths.
Sponsored by the school’s Action Community Team/Parent Teacher Student Association, the training will be held free of charge from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the school, located at 304 Parish Hill Road.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Advance registration is required and must be made by April 9. To register, or for more information, email phactpta@gmail.com.
