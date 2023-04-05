Parish Hill Anniversary Story #12 Oct 12 2017

Parish Hill High School in Chaplin.

 File Photo

CHAPLIN — Parish Hill Junior/Senior High School in Chaplin will host a Youth Mental Health First Aid Training Session on April 15.

Participants, who must be at least 18 years old, will learn how to assess adolescents at risk for self-harm or suicidal thoughts, how to listen without judgement and how to encourage youths to seek professional help. Participants will also learn to recognize the signs of substance abuse, anxiety, depression and other disorders.

