Parish Hill Sal PHOTO

Parish Hill High School Salutatorian Owen Beaulieu.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

Parish Hill High School’s salutatorian for the Class of 2023 is one of the “best and brightest” members of the student body.

Owen Beaulieu was formally introduced as the class salutatorian at a regional school district 11 board of education meeting held on May 16, along with class valedictorian Angela Bojarski, and other award winners. Parish Hill serves the students from the sending towns of Chaplin, Hampton and Scotland.

