Parish Hill High School’s salutatorian for the Class of 2023 is one of the “best and brightest” members of the student body.
Owen Beaulieu was formally introduced as the class salutatorian at a regional school district 11 board of education meeting held on May 16, along with class valedictorian Angela Bojarski, and other award winners. Parish Hill serves the students from the sending towns of Chaplin, Hampton and Scotland.
“It’s an honor to be here this evening, to honor the best and brightest at Parish Hill,” said School Superintendent Kenneth Henrici during the school board meeting. “We have young men and women here this evening who distinguish themselves in every facet of school life. They are truly amazing individuals.”
During his time at Parish Hill High School, Beaulieu was also acknowledged for his hard work by the National College Board. In 2022, he was recognized for his high score on the math portion of the SAT. He earned a 780, and the highest score possible is 800.
Beaulieu will attend Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. in the autumn. There, he plans to pursue a double major of chemistry and forensic biology.
He hopes to turn those degrees into a future career as a scientist in a crime lab. Forensics is something that interests him not only as as a possible career path, but as a hobby as well.
“It’s a little cliched, but I love true crime stories and shows,” Beaulieu said.
But he has other interests as well.
Beaulieu said studying and earning the role of class salutatorian “took over” his life in recent months, so he’s looking forward to a break before college.
“I enjoy spending time outdoors and with my family, of course,” he said.
Beaulieu will give his Salutatory Address during Parish Hill High School’s graduation exercises, scheduled for Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. The school is located at 304 Parish Hill Road in Chaplin.