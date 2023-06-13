Parish Hill High School’s valedictorian for the Class of 2023 continues to reach for the stars.
Angela Bojarski tops her class at the high school in regional school district 11, which is the designated institution for the middle and high school students from Chaplin, Hampton and Scotland.
Bojarski was formally recognized as the class valedictorian at a regional school district board of education meeting held on May 16, where she also was named the recipient of other awards.
“You’re going to hear her name a lot,” said regional school district 11 Superintendent Kenneth Henrici that evening, who called Bojarski a “really good” kid.
She received the Student Leader Award from the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education and an Outstanding Artist Award from the Connecticut Association of Schools.
Henrici said Bojarski, as well as the class Salutatorian Owen Beaulieu and other 2023 student award winners, were the “future leaders of our community and of our state and even of our country.”
Bojarski was also recognized in 2022 for receiving a 790 on the math SAT. The highest score possible on that test is an 800.
She is headed to the University of Connecticut in the fall, and will attend classes on the Storrs campus. She plans to pursue a degree in computer science.
“I love to code and play with music,” Bojarski said.
She has another strong interest as well.
“I have a passion for astronomy,” she said, noting she incorporated that into her Capstone Project.
Her project, the major senior class assignment demonstrating her years of learning, involved studies of the James Webb Space Telescope, which conducts infrared astronomy.
“I hope I can integrate my love of astronomy with computer science in the future,” Bojarski said.
Bojarski and the rest of Parish Hill’s Class of 2023 will graduate on June 9 at 6 p.m. on the grounds in front of the high school, located at 304 Parish Hill Road in Chaplin.