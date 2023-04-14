Our Pet of the Week is “Max” – a male grey Cairn Terrier-type. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Our Pet of the Week is “Max” – a male grey Cairn Terrier-type. To adopt him from the NECCOG Animal Shelter in Killingly, please call 860-774-1253
Other animals available for adoption from area shelters include:
Manchester: last week’s pet of the week “Hutton” – a female tan and white with black muzzle Boxer/Pit-type, and former pet of the week “Charlotte” – a female black and white Pit-mix, also female black and white with grey face senior Pit-mix, neutered male reddish gold brindle Pit-mix, female tortie shorthaired diabetic cat, please call 860-645-5516.
Mansfield: female brindle and white American Staffordshire Terrier, neutered male grey and white American Bully, please call 860-487-0137.
NECCOG Killingly Shelter: female white with brown ears Mastiff/Dogo/Shepherd, male black with brown markings Mastiff, neutered male buff tiger longhaired cat, male black with white chest spot shorthaired cat, female brown tiger shorthaired kitten, male black and white shorthaired kitten, female dilute tortie (grey and beige) shorthaired kitten, female grey and white shorthaired kitten, please call 860-774-1253.
NECCOG Norwich Shelter: female brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier, female brown and white Lab/Border Collie, male tricolor Beagle, male white and grey Rex-mix rabbit, female brown and white Guinea pig, please call 860-774-1253.
Willington: former pet of the week “Daisy” – a female red-nosed Pit Bull, and her best buddy, a male red-nosed Pit Bull, please call 860-428-4422.
Windham: former pets of the week “Dolly” – a female grey and white American Staffordshire Terrier, and “Bomba” – a female white and brindle Pocket Pit, and “Teeka” and “Bilbo Baggins” – a spayed female brown and white Pit Bull and a male black and white Pit Bull that are a bonded pair, and “Ace” – a male neutered white Pit Bull, and “Truffles” – a neutered male chocolate and white Pit-mix, also neutered male tan and white Shepherd/Pit, neutered male black and brown Rottie/Shepherd, please call 860-465-3087.
For more information on these or other beautiful pets available for adoption, or for pet care information, please e-mail Northeastern Connecticut Animal Rescue (NECTAR) at linda.e.wenner@gmail.com. NECTAR Low-Cost Rabies Clinic ($15) on June 24 from 10 AM to noon at the rear of Annie Vinton School on Route 32. Cats in carriers and dogs on leash please. Bring proof of previous rabies vaccination, if any. Up to 2 free vaccines for low-income pet owners (show State Assistance card). Cat spay and neuter assistance is available through Cats Northeast, call 860-942-9676.